HP Inc. $HPQ Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,224 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 492.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

