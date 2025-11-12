Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 109.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,114,000 after purchasing an additional 261,381 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,282,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,489,000 after buying an additional 118,778 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $11,829,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 229,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:MHO opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $172.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

