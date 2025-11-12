SLB Limited $SLB Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SLB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SLB by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SLB by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SLB by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SLB by 51.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price objective on SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on shares of SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

SLB stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SLB Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

