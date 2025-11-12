Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 10,976 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,382.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,059,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 987,896 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 164.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $3,963,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 69.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 189,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 444,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of MGY opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.The company had revenue of $324.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.