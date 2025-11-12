Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,894,000 after buying an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,058,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,822,000 after acquiring an additional 507,101 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,790,000 after purchasing an additional 475,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,121,000 after purchasing an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research set a $87.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

