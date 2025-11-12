Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 40.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

