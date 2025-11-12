Elme Communities $ELME Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elme Communities were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Elme Communities by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elme Communities by 12.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 54.57%.The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Elme Communities from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

