Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,641 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 270.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its position in Atour Lifestyle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 4.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 400.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 897,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 718,240 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 290.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 740,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

ATAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

