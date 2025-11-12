Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,846 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 52.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $818.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $2.80 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, New Street Research set a $2.40 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.