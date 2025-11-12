Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,586 Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $65,448,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $44,715,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,451.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,239.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 119,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $185.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.10. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.17 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

