Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares $TMV

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 142,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,847,000.

TMV stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

