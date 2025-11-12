Old Republic International Corporation $ORI Shares Sold by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 96.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,712,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,866,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $19,299,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 441,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 106.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 784,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 404,570 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch purchased 1,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $415,862.50. This trade represents a 10.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $188,474.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,630.69. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.9%

Old Republic International stock opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.64. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old Republic International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ORI

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.