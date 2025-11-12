denkapparat Operations GmbH Increases Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies makes up 1.0% of denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,601.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,250 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,463,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6,541.5% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,723,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,550 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,530,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,576 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 300,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. This represents a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

