Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Legend Biotech by 1,114.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 913.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of LEGN opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 40.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.00%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEGN

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.