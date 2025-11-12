11,311 Shares in California Water Service Group $CWT Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 130.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE CWT opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $311.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

