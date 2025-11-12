Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LTC Properties by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in LTC Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LTC Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $141,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,612.58. This trade represents a 16.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.67. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $39.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 38.24%.The firm had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.690-2.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.