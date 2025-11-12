Terril Brothers Inc. Invests $304,000 in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Alphabet stock opened at $291.31 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.37 and its 200-day moving average is $206.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. China Renaissance raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $224.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.