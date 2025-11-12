Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Provident Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Provident Trust Co. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 11.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $601,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4%

GOOGL stock opened at $291.31 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

