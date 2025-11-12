Simplex Trading LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares $ERX

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 30.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 2.6%

ERX opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $72.63.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

