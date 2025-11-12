Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 5,985 American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $734,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $733,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.57 and a beta of 3.01.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

