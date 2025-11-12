Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,090 Shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,502,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,998,000 after purchasing an additional 591,482 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter worth about $26,686,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 32.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after buying an additional 406,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 14.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,849,000 after buying an additional 171,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,278,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,982,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

BVN stock opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Buenaventura Mining Dividend Announcement

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The mining company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $431.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Buenaventura Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 24.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Buenaventura Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.