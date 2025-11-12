CSM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 274 Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 70.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 96.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 44.7% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 75.0% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $572.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $712.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52 week low of $469.24 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.46). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $810.71.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the sale, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 49,932 shares of company stock worth $36,802,716 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.