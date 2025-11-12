Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $254,000 Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,107.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 53.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE DFIN opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $420,844.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,081.53. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

