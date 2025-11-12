Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,399 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 418.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 49,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,002,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,222,000 after acquiring an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, Director Duncan Hawkesby acquired 159,506 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $3,667,042.94. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 334,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. This trade represents a 91.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 231,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,902. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Zacks Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.01%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.