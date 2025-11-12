Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $119,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.89.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

