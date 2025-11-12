ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,443,000 after buying an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after buying an additional 9,922,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after buying an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

AGG stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

