Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $284,000 in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 16.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,343,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after buying an additional 187,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 980,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 593,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter worth $19,824,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 6.7% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Charles Kane sold 25,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,190,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,123.34. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $963,326.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,467.21. This represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 313,494 shares of company stock worth $16,178,374 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $65.00 price objective on Symbotic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.61.

Symbotic Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -945.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.10. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

