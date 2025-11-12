FY2026 EPS Estimates for Datadog Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Datadog in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DDOG. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on Datadog in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.92.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $197.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.40 and its 200-day moving average is $136.59. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.26, a PEG ratio of 56.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.66. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $201.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $1,286,983.28. Following the sale, the director owned 364,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,252,118.42. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,489,813 shares of company stock valued at $205,390,637. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,781.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Datadog by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 19.3% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $1,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

