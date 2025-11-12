Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Increased Earnings for Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $14.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.86. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.39.

Humana Trading Up 2.1%

HUM opened at $243.52 on Monday. Humana has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.16 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,199,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,471,395,000 after acquiring an additional 226,224 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,352,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,775,562,000 after purchasing an additional 597,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,334,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $996,664,000 after purchasing an additional 247,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Humana by 273.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,541,000 after buying an additional 2,553,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.