Kimberly Irene Ulmer Purchases 1,000 Shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) CAO Kimberly Irene Ulmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 105,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,783.31. This represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silgan Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Silgan has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.72 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Silgan from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Silgan by 359.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 627.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4,394.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

