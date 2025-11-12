Jack Boyle Purchases 6,250 Shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) Director Jack Boyle bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $98,562.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $470.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,005,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,779 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,270,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,316,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 4,297,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 139,913 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

