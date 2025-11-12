GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL) Stock Price Up 19.5% – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $51.64. 256,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 639% from the average session volume of 34,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Trading Up 19.5%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:RVNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 4.70% of GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares 2x Long RIVN Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across automotive industry, designing, developing and manufacturing electric vehicles and accessories sectors.

