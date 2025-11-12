Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Lower Earnings for Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.69.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$7.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.22. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$4.37 and a one year high of C$7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.46.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

See Also

