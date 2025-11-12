Roth Capital Decreases Earnings Estimates for Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 9th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 61.97% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.The company had revenue of $47.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell”.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Luc Mongeau bought 27,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,993.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,509.76. The trade was a 3.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 16,929 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $29,456.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,488 shares in the company, valued at $641,169.12. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock worth $84,373. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,033,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,204,530 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10,308.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 969,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 960,218 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 322,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

