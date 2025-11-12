Robert Bazzani Purchases 100,000 Shares of Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) Stock

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T – Get Free Report) insider Robert Bazzani acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 per share, with a total value of A$30,200.00.

Mach7 Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.69.

About Mach7 Technologies

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability for healthcare enterprises in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and internationally. The company offers enterprise diagnostic viewing, which includes eUnity zero-footprint viewer that connects departmental imaging from across the enterprise to deliver studies to care providers via the EMR.

