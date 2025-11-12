Zabi Nowaid Sells 4,887 Shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $81,612.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 752,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,566.30. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zabi Nowaid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of Marathon Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $398,543.31.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 6.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 85.02%.The company had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.58 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 375.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

