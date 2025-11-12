B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PANL

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pangaea Logistics Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $410.37 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.73. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.80.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 1.52%.The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.32 million.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 609,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.