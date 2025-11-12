Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ARM (ARM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ARM (NASDAQ: ARM) in the last few weeks:

11/6/2025 – ARM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/6/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – ARM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

11/6/2025 – ARM had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/6/2025 – ARM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – ARM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – ARM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – ARM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – ARM had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

