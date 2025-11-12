Michael (Mike) Brown Acquires 5,743,418 Shares of EV Resources (ASX:EVR) Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Brown purchased 5,743,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$57,434.18.
EV Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66.
About EV Resources
