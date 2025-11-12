Michael (Mike) Brown Acquires 5,743,418 Shares of EV Resources (ASX:EVR) Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) Brown purchased 5,743,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$57,434.18.

EV Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

About EV Resources

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, tantalum, zinc, lithium, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

