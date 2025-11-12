Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,532,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186,253 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $217,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14,100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO stock opened at $132.90 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.24. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $122,637,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

