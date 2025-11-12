Austin Wealth Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Arete Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.33.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

