Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 17.4% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $209,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $621.57 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $603.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

