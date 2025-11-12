iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,816,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,680,000 after buying an additional 102,585 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,880,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,477 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,171,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,103 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,663,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,614,000 after acquiring an additional 285,627 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,624,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of REET opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.