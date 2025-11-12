Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

