Austin Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Austin Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $123.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.45.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

