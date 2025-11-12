Beck Bode LLC Acquires Shares of 486,990 Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 486,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,000. Essential Utilities accounts for about 3.1% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.17% of Essential Utilities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 834.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 price target on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $42.37.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.85%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

