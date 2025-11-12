Beck Bode LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6%

RSP opened at $189.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $192.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.