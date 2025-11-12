Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1,256.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.9% of Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 569,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,580,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 405,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,336,000 after buying an additional 65,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 530.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 364,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,722,000 after acquiring an additional 306,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $453.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.68, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

