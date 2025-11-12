Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 3.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.95.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,867.04. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

