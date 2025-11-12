Aviva PLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 41.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

